Maha: Mephedrone factory busted; drugs valued at Rs 192 cr seized

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Wardha, Maharashtra, during a targeted operation codenamed “Operation Hinterland Brew,” officials said on Tuesday.

The operation executed on December 7-8 led to the seizure of 128 kg of Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs. 192 crore, along with 245 kg of precursor chemicals, raw material, and a complete processing setup.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out discreet surveillance followed by a search operation in a remote, shrub-covered area of Karanja (Ghadge), nearly 60 km from Wardha.

During the operation, officers uncovered a fully functional synthetic drug processing setup, including makeshift reactors, vessels, and other equipment used for the illicit manufacture of Mephedrone.

The seizure comprised both finished product and precursor chemicals essential for its synthesis.

According to the DRI press note, “The illicit factory had been deliberately set up and operated by local individuals to blend into the rural landscape and evade detection. The manufacturing unit itself was a temporary, modular, nondescript structure concealed deep within the shrubland.”

Three persons operating the facility, including the mastermind, who also acted as the financier and chemist, along with his two associates, were apprehended.

“All three were found to be actively involved in the manufacturing and distribution network of Mephedrone, and have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” it said.

With this operation, the DRI has dismantled five clandestine drug manufacturing facilities so far this year through intelligence-driven actions.

These sustained efforts underscore DRI’s continuous vigilance, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to the Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, protecting citizens from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Notably, DRI last month busted a major gold smuggling and melting syndicate in Mumbai under “Operation Bullion Blaze.”

The operation exposed an organised network engaged in smuggling gold into India, melting it in clandestine furnaces, and offloading the refined bullion into the grey market.

Officers seized 6.35 kg of gold on the spot and detained those running the units.

Follow-up searches at two shops linked to the mastermind -- used for receiving smuggled gold and selling melted bars to local buyers -- led to the recovery of an additional 5.53 kg of gold bars.

In total, 11.88 kg of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 15.05 crore and 8.72 kg of silver worth Rs 13.17 lakh were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

