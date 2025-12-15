J&K Police arrest woman kingpin of narcotics trafficking racket

Jammu, Dec 15 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that they have arrested a woman in Udhampur district, alleged to be the kingpin of a narcotics trafficking racket.

The woman has been identified as Geeta Devi from Punjab.

The officials said on Monday, “Geeta Devi, originally from Phagwara in Punjab, was arrested from her rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar by a team from the Udhampur police station. Geeta Devi was identified as the 'narco kingpin' during the investigation of a case following the arrest of a drug peddler, Aditya Gupta, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on November 7."

Further investigation in this case is underway, the officials said, adding that the forward and backward linkages of the network are being identified.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are under the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling, hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are finally used to sustain terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border are tasked to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities. Local police and the security forces are doing anti-terrorist and anti-drug smuggling duties in the hinterland.

In their revised strategy, police and the security forces are targeting the entire support system of terrorism rather than just focusing on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

In addition to the arrest of drug smugglers, terror sympathisers and OGWs, police have also been attaching the properties created by terrorist activities, drug smuggling and drug peddling activities. These properties are attached after obtaining the necessary orders from the courts of law.

