India and Maldives discuss strengthening defence ties, tackling drug trafficking

Male, Dec 15 (IANS) Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti called on the Maldives Chief of Defence Force, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy in Male on Monday, with discussions focused on addressing maritime security challenges, enhancing training engagements and cooperation against drug trafficking.

During the meeting, the two officials also discussed various ongoing projects and ways to enhance maritime information sharing between navies of India and Maldives.

"VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS called on Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, during his maiden visit at Male, Maldives. Discussions focussed on addressing Maritime Security challenges, enhancing training engagements and cooperation against drug trafficking. The maiden visit of DCNS reaffirms Indian Navy’s commitment towards regional partners. Progress of the ongoing projects and avenues to enhance maritime information sharing between both navies were also deliberated," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X after the meeting.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy stated that he and Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti discussed strengthening defence ties between two nations.

"It was an honour to meet Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, at the Integrated Headquarters of Maldives National Defence Force and hold discussions on maritime security cooperation and strengthening of our close defence ties," Major General Ibrahim Hilmy posted on X.

On Sunday, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti arrived in Maldives to attend the closing ceremony of the eighth edition of Exercise Ekatha.

"VAdm Tarun Sobti, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, DCNS visited Maldives today to attend closing ceremony of 8th Edition of Ex Ekatha. The visit aims to further strengthen robust & growing maritime partnership between India and Maldives," Indian High Commission in Maldives posted on X.

The eighth edition of India-Maldives joint exercise Exercise Ekatha commenced in Maldives in November. According to the Indian High Commission in Maldives, the Joint Exercise being conducted in MNDF Central Area Command, will further strengthen cooperation to address shared maritime challenges.

Earlier in October, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Khaleel in Male, holding discussions on military cooperation, capacity building, defence equipment promotion and regional security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maldives Dr Abdulla Khaleel during his official visit to Maldives today. Wide-ranging discussions were held on military cooperation, capacity building, defence equipment promotion and regional security in the IOR-reaffirming defence as a key pillar of India-Maldives partnership," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence posted on X.

The Defence Secretary, who was on a two-day official visit to the Maldives, also called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ibrahim Latheef, with discussions focusing on capacity building on capability enhancement, capacity building and emerging challenges in Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence noted, "As part of the official visit to Maldives, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on National Security Advisor, Maldives Ibrahim Latheef, on 06 Oct 2025. Discussions focused on capacity building, capability enhancement and emerging maritime challenges in IOR."

Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian side at the 6th edition of Annual Defence Cooperation Dialogue held between India and Maldives in Male. Singh also called on Maldives Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in Male.

