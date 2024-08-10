Maritime Security
J·Aug 10, 2024, 07:49 am
Jaishankar meets Maldives Defence Minister Maumoon, discusses joint initiatives for maritime security
J·Jul 17, 2024, 03:52 pm
India Engaged In Peace-Building Via Extensive Development Partnerships With Global South Countries
J·May 15, 2024, 01:05 pm
India asks Iran to release nearly 40 Indian seafarers from custody
J·May 06, 2024, 11:08 am
Indian Coast Guard intercepts Iranian fishing vessel amid allegations of crew exploitation
J·Mar 30, 2024, 06:20 am
Indian Navy frees hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, 23 Pakistani crew members rescued
J·Mar 23, 2024, 08:12 am
27 Pakistanis, 30 Iranians rescued from total of 102 in anti-piracy operations: Indian Navy
J·Mar 20, 2024, 11:26 am
India to prosecute 35 pirates who hijacked ship off Somalia, navy official says
J·Feb 08, 2024, 07:56 am
Indian Women Officers participate in Saudi Defense show
J·Feb 07, 2024, 09:09 am
Trio who reached Mumbai from Kuwait on a boat held for illegal entry into India
J·Jan 30, 2024, 06:52 am
Indian Navy Successfully Rescues 19 Pakistani Nationals from Somali Pirate
J·Jan 13, 2024, 07:29 am
US strikes Houthi radar site in Yemen, US military says
J·Jan 10, 2024, 11:49 am
Indian Navy Chief Hails Drishti 10 UAV as a Game-Changing Achievement and Strategic Asset
J·Jan 02, 2024, 07:43 am
Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack
J·Dec 24, 2023, 05:32 am
Houthis targeted 2 warships, including India-flagged tanker in Red Sea: US
J·Sep 30, 2023, 07:39 am
Indian Coast Guard conducts Maritime Law & Operations course for IORA member states
J·Sep 03, 2023, 08:50 am
Naval Commanders' Conference to discuss important policy decisions
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.