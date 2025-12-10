Indian Navy Chief discusses enhancing maritime cooperation with Brazilian Navy official

Brasilia, Dec 10 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi met Commander of the Brazilian Navy Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and discussed boosting the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

According to the Indian Navy, the discussions between the two sides focused on operational engagements, training exchanges, hydrographic collaboration, information sharing, and avenues for enhancing maritime domain awareness.

The scope of expanding cooperation in areas of defence industry, technology development, innovation, exchange of best practices, and capacity building between the two navies was also deliberated.

The high-level engagement reaffirmed the mutual resolve of both navies to strengthen strategic convergence and deepen the India-Brazil maritime partnership, contributing to stability in the global maritime commons in the Global South.

In lieu of strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, Admiral Tripathi is on an official visit to Brazil from December 9-12.

The visit aims to consolidate the robust and growing maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Brazilian Navy -- considered an important pillar of the broader India–Brazil Strategic Partnership.

During the visit, the CNS will hold discussions with senior leadership of Brazil, including Jose Mucio, the Defence Minister of Brazil and Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

"These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Notably, the visit also includes engagements with operational commands, visits to naval bases, and shipyards of the Brazilian Navy.

The discussions will focus on shared maritime priorities, naval interoperability, capacity building, and collaboration within multilateral frameworks, including the broader South-South collaboration.

According to the ministry, the visit by the Navy Chief reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Brazilian Navy in the areas of maritime security, professional exchanges, and capacity building, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons.

--IANS

scor/sd/