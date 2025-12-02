Aggressive posturing during Op Sindoor kept Pak Navy locked in ports, says Indian Naval Chief

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Tuesday said the Indian Navy's assertive stance during Operation Sindoor in May compelled the Pakistan Navy to stay confined to their ports and the Makran coast, preventing them from venturing into the open seas.

Addressing his annual press conference two days before Navy Day celebrations, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy has maintained a heightened level of operational preparedness over the last seven to eight months, particularly in the Western Arabian Sea, following escalated tensions with Pakistan.

Without going into specifics, he said Operation Sindoor is still underway. "Starting with Operation Sindoor -- it is an operation that remains in progress, and therefore, many of its details cannot be put out in the open domain for obvious reasons," he stated.

The Navy chief said the swift deployment of the naval force played a crucial role in shaping the situation.

"But as you would have noticed, we reaffirmed our commitment, readiness, capability and deterrence potential. Suffice to say that the aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain either in their ports or airports or close the Makran coast, and they never ventured out," he said.

Admiral Tripathi added that the operation has placed considerable financial pressure on Pakistan, as a large number of merchant vessels refrained from travelling to its ports following the hostilities.

The Navy chief said insurance premiums for ships heading to Pakistan had increased significantly.

He also underscored the Indian Navy's active response to evolving maritime challenges, including threats posed by non-state actors such as the Houthis in the Red Sea.

According to Admiral Tripathi, the Navy has deployed 40 capital ships to protect critical sea routes and ensure the uninterrupted movement of cargo worth nearly $5.6 billion.

He said Indian warships have apprehended 52 pirates in recent missions and noted that the Navy has maintained an unbroken presence in the Gulf of Aden since 2008, deploying 138 warships and ensuring the safe escort of nearly 7,800 merchant vessels.

At present, 40 ships are engaged in anti-piracy duties, and over the past year, the Navy has rescued 520 people at sea, he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb