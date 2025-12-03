Indian Navy 'guardian of the seas and beacon of humanity', says President Murmu

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Indian Navy remains the principal guardian of the country's maritime security, describing it as both a guardian of the seas and a beacon of humanity. She was the chief guest at the operational demonstration of the Indian Navy on the eve of Navy Day that was held here at the famed beachside near the international airport.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the role of the Indian Navy spans far beyond conventional defence -- deterring threats, combating piracy, safeguarding our Exclusive Economic Zone, and ensuring freedom of navigation.

"Equally significant is its humanitarian spirit: as a first responder in crises across the region, our Navy has brought hope, relief, and safety to countless lives. Its record of service stands as a symbol of India’s commitment to peace, stability, and compassion across the Indian Ocean Region.

"I am truly delighted to be among you today and to witness the magnificent operational demonstration by the Indian Navy on the eve of Navy Day. This occasion is much more than a ceremonial moment; it is a celebration of selfless service, unflinching courage, and the supreme sacrifices made by our naval personnel in defence of our motherland. On this proud occasion, I extend my warmest greetings to each one of you," President Murmu said.

"The people of India remain deeply grateful to the men and women of our Navy. We take immense pride in your professionalism, passion, and patriotism. On behalf of millions of fellow citizens, I convey our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering duty and dedication," she added.

The President also said: "I am pleased to note that the Indian Navy is choosing different cities across the nation for its Navy Day operational demonstrations. This initiative offers citizens from all regions the rare opportunity to witness firsthand the capability, precision, and excellence of our naval forces."

She further pointed out that "our maritime legacy is ancient and illustrious".

It stretches from the formidable fleets of the Chola and Chera dynasties to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the renowned Kunjali Marakkars. Kerala itself has a proud maritime heritage — its warriors once defended the coast against European powers, and its ancient port of Muziris served as a vibrant gateway between India and the world.

"Today, the Indian Ocean Region is one of the most critical maritime spaces globally. Positioned at its centre, India carries a special responsibility. Guided by the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we champion a collaborative, rules-based maritime order -- promoting shared awareness, capacity building, and the peaceful use of the seas."

"As India advances its vision of a robust Blue Economy, the Navy's role in securing sea routes, protecting marine resources, preventing illegal activities, and enabling maritime research becomes ever more crucial. Equally inspiring is our journey toward self-reliance -- evident in indigenous platforms like INS Vikrant, the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class frigates, and Kalvari-class submarines."

"Let us reaffirm our collective resolve to protect our seas, empower our shipbuilders, support our sailors, and uphold the maritime spirit that has defined our civilisation. My warm greetings once again to all naval personnel and their families on the eve of Navy Day."

She arrived from Delhi in the evening and headed straight to the venue.

Later, she reached the official residence of the Kerala Governor where she will spend the night before returning to New Delhi on Thursday morning.

