Punjab: Drug supply module busted, four held

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a drug supply module linked to foreign-based smugglers by arresting four operatives, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Four kg of heroin, Rs 3.90 lakh drug money and one .32 bore pistol along with a magazine and five cartridges have also been recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Yuvraj Singh, a resident of Roriwal in Amritsar; Varinder Singh, a resident of Dhaul Kalan in Amritsar; Jagroop Singh, a resident of Sangna in Amritsar; and Jugraj Singh, a resident of Sarkaria Enclave in Amritsar.

The police have also impounded their black-coloured Hero Splendor motorcycle and white-coloured Honda Activa, which they were using to deliver consignments.

DGP Yadav said that police teams from CI Amritsar had received reliable inputs that associates -- Yuvraj and Varinder -- of foreign-based handler Lakhwinder Singh, alias Baba Lakha, had retrieved a heroin consignment from the Ajnala sector and were expected to deliver it to suspect Jagroop Singh near Morcha Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a trap and arrested the trio accused after recovering a drug consignment and a pistol from their possession, he said.

The DGP said during questioning, accused Jagroop Singh revealed that he has been working on the directions of Daya Singh, alias Preet Sekhon, who is presently lodged at the Central Jail in Muktsar Sahib, and the latter directed him to receive the heroin consignment from near Morcha Sahib Gurdwara.

DGP Yadav said during further questioning, accused Yuvraj and Varinder revealed about their one more associate, identified as Jugraj Singh, who was also apprehended in Amritsar city and Rs 3.90 lakh of drug money was recovered from his possession. Further investigations are ongoing, he added.

