Rajasthan: Rohit Godara Gang member arrested with firearm

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Pradeep Chhimpa alias PC (21), an active member of the Rohit Godara and Mahendra Delana gang in Rajasthan, was arrested during a police naka check and an illegal firearm was recovered from his possession, said officials on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that the accused was arrested under a special campaign launched to curb drug trafficking and illegal weapons.

“With his arrest, the police achieved a major success,” said SP Yadav.

He has further directed the district police to intensify operations against organised crime.

“Teams were mobilised and laid a roadblock near Bukalsar Phanta,” he said.

SP Yadav said that during the checking, a young man attempted to flee and hide upon noticing the police.

“The accused was immediately apprehended,” he said.

He further added that during interrogation, the accused identified himself as Pradeep Chhimpa alias PC, a resident of Gajusar.

“A country-made pistol was recovered from him, which was seized, and he was taken into custody on the spot,” he said.

SP Yadav said that Pradeep Chhimpa is an active member of the Rohit Godara and Mahendra Delana gang.

“He has been involved in organised criminal activities,” the police officer said.

SP Yadav further pointed out that the accused was allegedly planning to execute a major criminal incident along with his associates.

“The accused has a criminal history. He was previously named in the firing incident at Hotel Suncity under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, Churu,” he said.

He pointed out that the incident was also carried out at the direction of gangsters Rohit Godara and Mahendra Delana.

“Several serious criminal cases are already registered against him,” SP Yadav said.

--IANS

arc/dan