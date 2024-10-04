Chandrababu Naidu welcomes SC's decision to constitute SIT in Tirupati Prasad row

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu hailed the Supreme Court decision on setting up an SIT to investigate the adulteration of Tirupati's Prasadam on Friday.

In a post on X, he said, "I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court's order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP Police and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu. Satyamev Jayate. Om Namo Venkatesaya."

The oppostion YSRCP saw this as a setback to the TDP and CM Chandrababu Naidu.

"Don't make political comments on Laddu.. Don't become a drama. Chandrababu and the leaders of the coalition government were strongly criticized by the Supreme Court. A five-member SIT was formed under the supervision of the CBI director for a comprehensive investigation," YSRCP said in a post on X.

Also Read: Sleeper cells of certain agencies sitting abroad: BJP's Shehzad Poonawala on allegations against foreign-funded NGOs

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations of the use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said sentiments of crores of devotees across the world are involved with Tirumala prasadam. "We don't want this to turn into political drama. If there is an independent body, there will be confidence," said the bench as it disposed of the petitions.

The apex court constituted a new SIT and ordered that the SIT will consist of two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who will be nominated by the CBI director, two officers of the Andhra Pradesh state police to be nominated by the state government and a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The top court said that SIT will be supervised by the CBI director and the new SIT will replace the one set up by the State government. It clarified that its direction should not be seen as a reflection of the credibility of the members of the SIT, which was constituted by the State government.

In the earlier hearing, the top court questioned the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, making public allegations about the use of adulterated ghee for preparation of laddus for prasadam at the temple. It had questioned the need to make a public statement on the issue when a probe had already been ordered by the State into the allegations.

—ANI