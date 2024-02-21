Drug Bust
J·Feb 21, 2024, 12:53 pm
Maharashtra: Pune police seize MD drugs worth Rs 3,500 crore, arrest 8 persons
J·Feb 17, 2024, 11:18 am
404 kg of dry ganja seized in Telengana's Bhadradri Kothagudem, 8 held
J·Sep 28, 2023, 02:47 pm
Gujarat police seize 80 kgs of drugs worth Rs 800 crore in Kutch district
J·Sep 28, 2023, 01:17 pm
Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in West Bengal's Murshidabad, 3 arrested
J·Sep 23, 2023, 10:37 am
Meghalaya resident arrested in Assam for drug peddling
J·Sep 15, 2023, 08:39 am
Assam Police seize narcotics worth Rs 1.5 cr
J·Sep 12, 2023, 12:47 pm
Police arrests woman kingpin in Hyderabad drug racket case
J·Sep 09, 2023, 06:04 am
15 kg heroin concealed in straw seized in Punjab
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.