DRI seizes drugs valued at Rs 108 crore, arrests 26 foreigners

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a major narcotics manufacturing and distribution network operating across the National Capital Region, arresting 26 foreign nationals and seizing large quantities of heroin, cocaine, and amphetamine valued at Rs 108.81 crore in the illicit international market, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

In total, 16.27 kg of amphetamine, 7.9 kg of cocaine, 1.8 kg of heroin, 2.13 kg of ganja, and 115.42 kg of precursor chemicals — collectively valued at approximately Rs 108.81 crore — were seized during the course of the operation.

The coordinated multi-day operation was conducted between October 21 and 23. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officers raided a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing facility located on an isolated farm near high-rise residential buildings in Greater Noida. The search led to the seizure of 11.40 kg of amphetamine and 110.923 kg of precursor chemicals used for its manufacture, the statement said.

Simultaneously, the main handler of the syndicate was apprehended from his residence in Gurugram, and 1.33 kg of amphetamine was recovered from his possession.

In a swift follow-up operation, DRI officers identified additional premises in West Delhi suspected to be used for storing and distributing contraband. The premises, situated in a densely populated area with narrow lanes, posed significant logistical and security challenges.

During the raid, officers encountered a large number of individuals who attempted to obstruct official proceedings. Despite the hostile environment and the risk of evidence destruction, the DRI team — assisted by Delhi Police — displayed restraint and tactical acumen, successfully securing the premises and completing the search, the statement added.

The operation resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of 7.79 kg of cocaine, 1.87 kg of heroin, 3.54 kg of amphetamine, 2 kg of ganja, 0.15 kg of methaqualone, and 4.50 kg of precursor chemicals used in drug production, along with Rs 37 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Further investigation is underway to identify the wider network and possible international links of the syndicate.

“This complex operation, executed across multiple jurisdictions and under challenging field conditions, exemplifies the DRI’s commitment to intelligence-led enforcement, inter-agency coordination, and its unwavering resolve to combat the threat of narcotics smuggling and synthetic drug manufacture,” the statement said.

