Rajasthan: Drugs valued at Rs 50 crore seized at MDMA factory, one arrested

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) In a major crackdown, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Police Headquarters, in coordination with Pipalkhunt police station and the District Special Team (DST) of Pratapgarh, busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing factory.

Police arrested the wanted smuggler Jamshed alias Jammu Lala (33), resident of Dewaldi, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, from the spot.

During the raid, the police recovered 17.4 kg of MD powder worth around Rs 50 crore in the international market, over 70 kg of chemicals, and equipment used for manufacturing MD drugs.

The operation was carried out under the directions of ADG Crime Dinesh MN, supervision of DIG Deepak Bhargava and Additional SPs Asha Ram Chaudhary and Siddhant Sharma, while being led on the ground by Pratapgarh SP B. Aditya.

AGTF personnel, Head Constable Mahavir Singh and Constable Narendra Patidar, received inputs about the accused. After days of surveillance, they confirmed that Jammu Lala was producing MD drugs in a hut belonging to Ishwar Meena in Tanda Bada, Sarhad Bori Mojal. Following this, Pipalkhunt police and DST conducted the raid and arrested him under the NDPS Act.

This is not the first major action against the network.

On December 16, 2024, AGTF and Arnod police had raided Dewaldi village, seizing 11.450 kg of liquid MDMA worth Rs 40 crore, 14.770 kg of chemicals, and other drug-making equipment. In that case, accused Yakub, Jamshed alias Jammu Lala, and Sahil had escaped, leading to a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest.

Investigations later revealed that Yakub Khan, another main accused, had invested drug money into illegal assets.

He purchased a hotel/lodge in Hussain Tekri, Javra (M.P.), in his wife’s name in 2024, valued at around Rs 1 crore. On August 28, 2025, Pratapgarh police froze this property under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act. AGTF personnel Mahavir Singh and Narendra Patidar, DST in-charge SI Ravindra Patidar, SI Pannalal, ASI Pratap Singh and constables Vinod, Narendra Singh, Pankaj, Ramesh Chand, Hemendra Singh, Sandeep, and Arvind Singh, along with SHO Pipalkhunt Naresh Patidar and his team, played a key role in the successful action.

