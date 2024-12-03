Hope govt will cooperate with Opposition Congress' Rajeev Shukla calls for smooth parliamentary sessions

New Delhi Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday expressed hope that the Parliament will resume its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruption and said that it would only be possible if the government cooperates with the Opposition and addresses the issues they have raised.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "It has been decided to run the House smoothly and I hope the Government will cooperate with the Opposition and the issues which Opposition has raised, they will definitely address it and there will be a debate on Constitution also. I think it should run smoothly, provided the government cooperates with the Opposition."

Shukla emphasized that the government must cooperate with the opposition and asserted that the issues raised by the opposition should be addressed.

He also specifically mentioned the need for a debate on the Constitution, implying that key constitutional matters should be discussed in Parliament

After days of disruption over demands of opposition parties, the Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday.

JMM MP Mahua Maji said that the government must be ready to discuss all issues on the floor of the house.

"INDIA Alliance has always wanted the House to function. Regional parties want to raise the issues of their regions. But the ruling party is adamant on some or the issue. This time, we wanted discussions on Adani matter...Still, the ruling party didn't agree. There is Manipur issue, Sambhal issue, several issues of Jharkhand...It has become their (ruling side) to pass Bills when everyone is outside," she said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the protest by the Congress on Tuesday marked the end of 6 days of protest and the party would cooperate in the House.

"It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi Govt's policies... To be very honest, itis a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament,"he said.

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar said that the INDIA bloc would continue to raise issues of the people in the house.

"INDIA alliance will continue its protest, raising certain very important issues. The Adani related scam, Manipur, Sambhal - to name a few...It is not our wish to get it (the House) adjourned, we have already given 267 notices. But we will make all efforts to see that the House functions. So, for us it is clear. We are here to raise pro-people issues and we will continue with the same with the new models of protest," he said.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)