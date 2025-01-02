EAM Jaishankar Condemns New Orleans Terrorist Attack, Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday strongly condemned the "outrageous attack" in New Orleans, emphasising the need for global unity in the fight against terrorism.

At least 15 people lost their lives in the attack.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "An outrageous attack that underlines why we must stand united in the fight against terrorism. My condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the early recovery of those injured."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strongly condemned the "cowardly terrorist attack" in New Orleans and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy."

Messages of condolences poured in from global leaders, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.

The leaders denounced the attack, extended sympathies to the victims and their families, and emphasised the need to combat "terrorism."

After the attack, US President Joe Biden said that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, 'Turo', prompting authorities to look for links between the two events.

"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Biden said.

Biden assured that every resource is being utilised to ensure there is no threat to the American people.

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven, hours after the New Orleans attack, in which a car rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 15 people.

The FBI described the attack as "an act of terrorism" and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle.

The FBI also confirmed that the vehicle was rented from a car rental platform called Turo. (ANI)