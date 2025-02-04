Different standards have been applied to our neighbours in East and West, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, criticized the inconsistent application of principles in global politics, particularly regarding democracy and military rule, while pointing to the "different standards" being applied to India's eastern and western neighbours.

While delivering the keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi, the Minister emphasised that the agenda can no longer be set by some only to be observed by the rest.

"Even on a question like democracy and military rule. Different standards have been applied to our neighbours in the East and our neighbours in the West. It is not my case that principles are dispensable or that we must be utterly into real politics but the agenda can no longer be set by some, only to be observed by the rest," he said.

Further, he pointed out that the world is currently witnessing two major conflicts referring to the Middle-East conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, and they are often presented as matters of principle, but with selective and uneven application.

"The world is currently witnessing two major conflicts. These are often presented as matters of principle. We are told that the very future of the world order is at stake. Yet the record shows how selectively and unevenly these principles have been applied," Jaishankar stated.

He highlighted India's experience, citing the ongoing occupation of its territory and the overlooking of terrorism when convenient.

"We in India have yet to see aggression on our territory vacated after so many decades. Equally, terrorism has been overlooked when convenient. In our own continent, international law has been disregarded with significant consequences," he said.

The Foreign Minister also emphasised on the importance of India-European relations and stated, "In a world that promises to be so volatile and so uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an important stabilizing factor."

India is certainly cognizant of the greater strategic awakening of Europe in the last few years. That too can serve as a driver of deeper engagement. We already see that happening, for example, in closer defence in security and technology cooperation. The bottom line is that the India-EU relationship is more important than ever before," Jaishankar said.

Notably, India and the EU are two of the world's largest economies having shared synergies and offering significant trade and investment opportunities. The EU is India's largest trading partner and India is the EU's 9th trading partner in terms of bilateral trade in goods. (ANI)