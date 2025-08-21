EAM Jaishankar calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Moscow, Aug 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Russian President's office, the meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Chairman of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov; and, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Russia Vinay Kumar.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Lavrov held detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral ties besides also touching on issues about Ukraine, Europe, Iran, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indian sub-continent.

"Pleased to meet FM Sergei Lavrov today in Moscow. Had a detailed discussion on our bilateral ties, including trade, investment, energy, fertilizers, health, skilling and mobility, defence, and people to people exchanges. We exchanged views on Ukraine, Europe, Iran, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indian sub-continent. Also spoke about our cooperation in UN, G20, SCO and BRICS. Our meeting helped prepare the outcomes and decisions for the Annual Summit later this year," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The two leaders noted the need to intensify efforts to strengthen the multipolar architecture of bilateral relations and to assist the countries of the Global South in defending their political sovereignty, according to the statement released by Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement mentioned, "An exchange of views took place regarding the further intensification of political contacts at various levels, deepening trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to building sustainable transport and logistics chains and currency and financial channels of interaction. The prospects for expanding partnership in the field of peaceful nuclear energy and hydrocarbon production were highly valued."

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Lavrov welcomed EAM Jaishankar for the next round of negotiations, noting that India and Russia consider each other as privileged strategic partners.

"Today we will focus on political and international issues. As our leaders agreed, we regard each other as especially privileged strategic partners. In practical matters, we fully justify this definition of our relations. In modern conditions, interaction in the international arena is acquiring special significance when, in essence, a new architecture of international relations is being created, objectively becoming multipolar and in which such associations as the SCO, BRICS, and the Group of 20 are playing an increasingly important role. Within the UN, there remains the opportunity for all current and future centres of power within the multipolar world order to interact with each other and develop compromises and agreements that will be sustainable and based on a balance of interests. Russia is always ready for this," he said.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that his discussions with Lavrov will be "fruitful, productive" and contribute to making the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year as "outcome-oriented as possible."

"Today's meeting gives us an occasion to discuss our political relationship as well but also to review our bilateral ties. So, I look forward to an exchange of views on politics, trade, on economic investment, defence, science and technology and of course people-to-people exchanges. Our leaders met in July for the 22nd Annual Summit last year and thereafter in Kazan. We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year and they have always given us guidance to take forward our Special and Privileged Strategic relationship," he said.

"We have had as you noted a very productive meeting yesterday with Denis Manturov on the Inter-Governmental Commission. We discussed a lot of issues in our bilateral cooperation, found a lot of solutions as well. I would be very happy to share that. But most important, what I want to do today is to take those bilateral discussions forward so that we have the maximum outcomes for the annual summit when that happens," Jaishankar added.

