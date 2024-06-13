logo

International relations

Jun 13, 2024, 11:16 AM

Italian PM receives global leaders at Borgo Egnazia in Italy for 50th G7 Summit

Apr 14, 2024, 07:29 AM

Joe Biden, Netanyahu speak by phone after Iran attack

Middle East
Feb 22, 2024, 06:13 AM

Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza's Rafah, large family killed in home

Feb 21, 2024, 08:17 AM

'Why does Trump always blame America?': Biden slams former US prez over Navalny

Feb 20, 2024, 07:20 AM

US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault

South Asia
Jan 25, 2024, 01:51 PM

Pakistan accuses 'Indian agents' of killing two of its citizens on its soil

Jan 17, 2024, 05:29 AM

Study permits to Indians dropped due to dispute: Canada Minister

Jan 12, 2024, 07:22 AM

US-Britain attack on Yemen unjustified, will continue targeting Israel-linked ships: Houthi spokesperson

Middle East
Jan 12, 2024, 06:29 AM

US and British Forces Target Houthi Military Abilities in Yemen, Warn of Possible Retaliation

Jan 11, 2024, 05:30 AM

Violent Unrest Claims Fifteen Lives in Papua New Guinea Amidst Protests

Jan 08, 2024, 12:04 PM

Russia's Support for India's UN Security Council Membership: Ambassador Alipov's Affirmation

Jan 07, 2024, 12:25 PM

Maldives Government Suspends Three Ministers for Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi, India

Middle East
Jan 04, 2024, 12:52 PM

Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution

Southeast Asia
Dec 29, 2023, 02:52 PM

Xi urges Chinese envoys to create 'diplomatic iron army'

Dec 05, 2023, 07:55 AM

PM Narendra Modi meets Kenyan President William Ruto at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Middle East
Nov 28, 2023, 10:02 AM

Israel receives list of Israeli hostages set to be released today