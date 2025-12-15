Sydney terror attack: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Australia's Penny Wong, extends fullest support

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, and conveyed India's condolences over Sydney's Bondi Beach terror attack, in which 15 innocent people were killed.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support."

According to police, the Pakistani-origin father-son duo, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram, opened fire at the 'Chanukah by the Sea' event, which was organised to celebrate the first day of the Jewish festival, on Sunday at Bondi Beach.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including the gunman Sajid. Police said the youngest victim was a 10-year-old girl who later died at a children's hospital, while the oldest victim was 87 years old.

Sajid was fatally shot by police during the attack, while the second shooter, his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, was wounded and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The attack is now being described as the deadliest mass shooting in Australia in nearly three decades, in a country known for its strict gun control laws.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the terror attack targeting the Jewish community and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He also expressed India's support in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

"Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," PM Modi posted on X.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," he added.

