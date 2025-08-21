CM Naidu keen to develop Andhra Pradesh as logistic hub of India

Amaravati, August 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to position the state as the logistics hub of India.

As Telangana, Chhattisgarh, as well as parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha depend on Andhra Pradesh’s ports, he said, the plan should ensure cost-effective cargo transport from these regions.

He further stated that with Andhra Pradesh’s 1,053 km long coastline, the government has initiated a strategy to establish a port or harbour every 50 km.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a MoU signing ceremony between a subsidiary of a global shipping and port management giant and the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board for the development of ports in the state.

With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, the subsidiary firm will develop infrastructure and modernise the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports.

It will establish and operate modern terminals and cargo handling systems at these ports. This initiative is expected to create direct employment opportunities for about 10,000 people.

The state government stated that its efforts to transform the state into the East Coast gateway for maritime trade are becoming a reality.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasised that the company's services should also benefit domestic cargo movement across India. He suggested that an economic ecosystem should be developed around the ports. Highlighting the state’s vision, he stated that the goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a future-ready economy through world-class ports and logistics.

The Chief Minister requested the company to extend support in preparing an integrated plan for cargo movement through rail, road, inland waterways, and air routes.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Maritime Board Chairman, Damacharla Satya, Industries Department Secretary Yuvraj, senior officials, and representatives of the company.

--IANS

ms/vd