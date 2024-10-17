Middle East conflict
US launches precision strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled Yemen
Israel steps up Gaza bombing on war's first anniversary, civilians desperate for return to calm
WHO chief calls Israel's decision to declare Guterres persona non-grata "troubling and regrettable"
Israel PM holds meeting with heads of security establishment in Tel Aviv
Iran will not leave Israel's 'criminal acts' unanswered, says foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani
Tight-lipped when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti's "crocodile tears" over Nasrallah's killing
After Nasrallah, Israeli military says it killed senior Hezbollah figure Nabil Kaouk
Israel pounds Lebanon, pressuring Hezbollah after killing its leader
Lebanon's Nasrallah, who Israel says it has killed, led Hezbollah to become regional force
Aug 26, 2024, 08:27 AM
Iran minister tells Italian counterpart, response to Israel attack will be "definitive"
Aug 19, 2024, 11:36 AM
Blinken warns Israel, Hamas of last chance to end Gaza war
Aug 11, 2024, 07:28 AM
Gaza says 39,790 Palestinians killed since October 7, US says 'deeply concerned' after fresh attack on school
Aug 03, 2024, 07:28 AM
Israeli airstrike kills 5 in West Bank, including Hamas commander: Report
Aug 02, 2024, 12:17 PM
Slain Hamas leader Haniyeh's funeral held in Qatar, Israel warned of revenge
Aug 02, 2024, 08:20 AM
Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8 amid tensions in Middle East
Jul 31, 2024, 12:50 PM
"A heinous crime, "Qatar condemns killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh