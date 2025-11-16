Israeli forces step up operations in southern Syria: Monitoring group

Damascus, Nov 16 (IANS) Israeli incursions in southern Syria have surged in recent weeks, with more than 30 recorded in the first half of November, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based monitoring group said on Saturday that Israeli troops carried out ground penetrations, detained civilians and soldiers, bulldozed roads and farmland, and set up temporary military checkpoints in Quneitra and Daraa provinces. It called the activity an "unprecedented surge" and noted it occurred "in the absence of any formal response" from Damascus, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Observatory said the raids and daily violations underscore "mounting security challenges along the southern border," where Israeli forces have increased their presence since late 2024.

Israel has warned that southern Syria must not become "another southern Lebanon" and has threatened "painful blows" against armed groups or Syrian forces approaching the frontier. In mid-2025, the Israel Defense Forces established at least nine permanent outposts inside Syrian territory and created a 15-kilometer "zone of control."

The escalation intensified in July after Israeli strikes and raids followed clashes in the Druze-majority province of Sweida. Israel said it would continue to "operate forcefully" until "perceived threats" were neutralised.

Despite condemnation from the United Nations, Egypt, and Türkiye over violations of Syrian sovereignty, Israeli officials maintain their actions are defensive and say Syrian authorities lack full control of the south.

