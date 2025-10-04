World leaders welcome Hamas' decision to release hostages, back Trump's peace plan

London: World leaders on Saturday have welcomed Hamas' readiness to release all hostages and to engage on the basis of the peace proposal by US President Donald Trump.

This followed major developments in the Middle East, where Hamas has agreed to release all hostages currently held in Gaza.

The move is being widely viewed as a response to a renewed peace push spearheaded by Trump, who unveiled a 20-point peace plan earlier this week.

Calling Hamas' acceptance of the US peace plan a significant step forward, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "We strongly support President Trump's efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before. There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it."

"We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay. The UK, alongside our partners, stands ready to support further negotiations and to work towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to his social media, stating that Hamas' commitment must be acted upon without delay.

"The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach. Hamas' commitment must be followed up on without delay. We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace. France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis, and Palestinians, and all of its international partners," Macron posted on X.

Meanwhile, Australia welcomed the progress on Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza.

“We have consistently been part of international calls for a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian aid to reach those in need. I reiterate our call on Hamas to agree to the plan, lay down its arms and release all remaining hostages without delay," read a statement issued by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He further mentioned that Australia will continue to support efforts to end the war and work towards "a just and sustainable two-state solution".

Furthermore, calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took to X, stating that the announcement by Hamas is a "very welcome step forward".

"All efforts must now be focused on realising the opportunity it presents. The priority remains the return of the hostages, an end to the fighting, and unfettered access to Gaza for humanitarian assistance. With the rest of the international community, New Zealanders embrace the hope this offers for a future in which Israelis and Palestinians live side-by-side in peace and security," he added.

--IANS