US vice president Vance says Hamas will be 'obliterated' if it rejects disarmament

Jerusalem, Oct 22 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance said that Hamas would be "obliterated" if it refuses to disarm, and that Israel will decide which foreign troops, if any, may be deployed in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Kiryat Gat, just north of Gaza, Vance said Hamas fighters could be spared if the group cooperates. "If it doesn't cooperate … Hamas is going to be obliterated," he said.

Vance emphasised that the White House will not pressure Israel on the presence of foreign troops, calling it "a question for the Israelis to agree to." He added that Turkey could play a significant role.

As mediators are working toward a possible second phase of the truce, the US official acknowledged the challenges ahead. "Can I say with 100 per cent certainty that it's going to work? No … but you do difficult things by trying," he said.

He also addressed frustrations over the slow recovery of hostages and bodies. "Some of these hostages are buried under thousands of pounds of rubble. Some of the hostages, nobody even knows where they are," he said, appealing for "a little bit of patience."

The truce has faced tests from mutual accusations of violations, but both Israel and Hamas have publicly reaffirmed their commitment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vance, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday, is expected to meet Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, were already in Israel ahead of Vance's visit.

