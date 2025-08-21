Fueling instability across borders, Pakistan poses threat like ‘cancer’: Baloch activist

Quetta, Aug 21 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Thursday asserted that Pakistan poses a threat not only to its own people, but has also turned into a disease like “cancer", fueling instability, extremism, and violence across its borders and beyond. He called on the United States, Europe, and the wider international community to take immediate action to contain the menace.

The remarks came after prominent American activist Amy Mek said that she was flooded with messages from Texans furious over cars and motorbikes speeding through the streets of the city, waving Pakistani flags and blasting nationalist songs to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“This was a full-blown foreign nationalist rally in Houston, organised by the Friends of Karachi Youth Wing. They started in Islamized Sugar Land and ended in Houston, draping cars and bikes in green and white, raising a flag that represents blasphemy laws, forced conversions, and persecution of non-Muslims If they want to celebrate Pakistan’s independence like this, they should do it in Pakistan - not on American streets,” Mek posted on X.

Slamming the Pakistani rally, she said streets and flags belong only to America not to foreign regimes that hate American values and fuel Islamic networks and politicians operating in Texas.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, the human rights activist Mir took to his social media, stating, “Pakistan is not just a threat to its own people, it has become a cancer spreading instability, extremism, and violence far beyond its borders. The United States, Europe, and the wider international community must take urgent action to curb this menace.”

He emphasised that Pakistanis tied to the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence-backed radical networks must be stopped, and the vast web of military-owned businesses should be dismantled. He stressed that the corrupt politicians in Western countries exploiting Pakistani diaspora communities as vote banks should no longer be given legitimacy or space.

“Instead of empowering a rogue state that thrives on terror and blackmail, the world must stand with the secular, democratic, and freedom-loving people of Balochistan. Rich in natural resources and self-sufficient in spirit, the Baloch nation offers not extremism, but the promise of peace, progress, and stability for the entire region,” Mir stated.

--IANS

scor/as