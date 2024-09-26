"Bhupinder Hooda is the prominent face for Congress": Congress' Raj Babbar on Congress' Haryana CM face

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha MP Raj Babbar on Thursday said that he was confident that the Congress would win the Haryana Assembly election and that Bhupinder Hooda was the prominent face when it came to the CM candidate.

"Every person is saying that the Congress government is coming to power in Haryana. This is the result of the way the BJP government has run in Haryana for 10 years; the public has made arrangements to settle accounts with them. I am very confident that people have made up their minds about change in Haryana," he said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/law-and-judiciary/mumbai-court-sentences-sanjay-raut-to-15-days-in-prison-in-defamation-case

Raj Babbar who contested and lost the recent Lok Sabha polls from Gururgram, stated that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial face in Haryana lies with the high command.

"MLAs raise their voice regarding the Chief Minister, and the high command takes its decision based on that. The MLAs will decide who will be the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will be the one whom the people want,", he said.

"As far as Haryana talks considered, Bhupinder Hooda's face comes out and is prominent leader. And this is the truth. He has done much development and welfare work for people of Haryana. The truth cannot be denied," Raj Babbar further said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/states-and-uts/haryana/arvind-kejriwals-five-guarantees-free-electricity-schools-jobs-for-haryana

The Congress leader however said that Bhupinder Hooda was the most prominent leader of the party when it came to the state.

"If we talk about Congress, there are big leaders in Congress party at the national level, but the first face that comes to mind when we take the name of Congress party is Rahul Gandhi. If this is said in Haryana, then I can be in favour or I may be in the opposition, but whenever we talk about Haryana, Hooda Saheb's face comes in front of everyone, and this is a truth," Raj Babbar added.

The Haryana Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on October 5th. The results of the election will be declared along with Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

—ANI