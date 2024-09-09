Haryana elections

Haryana
John DoeJ
Sep 09, 2024, 11:01 am

Haryana polls: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates amid talks of alliance with Congress

John DoeJ
Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 am

Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

Haryana
John DoeJ
Sep 06, 2024, 02:28 pm

"Anyone can join any party": BJP's Anil Vij on wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joining Congress

John DoeJ
Sep 06, 2024, 10:44 am

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia formally join Congress

John DoeJ
Sep 04, 2024, 07:07 am

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, likely to contest Haryana assembly polls

Haryana
John DoeJ
Sep 02, 2024, 07:40 am

Three JJP party leaders join BJP ahead of Haryana polls

John DoeJ
Jul 16, 2024, 01:53 pm

"Baniya Ka Betu Hu, Payi-Payi ka Hisab Lekar Chaltu Hu": Amit Shah takes a jibe at Congress' "Hisaab Maange Haryana" campaign

John DoeJ
Jul 11, 2024, 07:55 am

INLD, BSP to jointly contest upcoming Haryana elections

Haryana
John DoeJ
May 22, 2024, 02:02 pm

"PM Modi turned India's soldiers into labourers": Rahul Gandhi at rally in Haryana

John DoeJ
May 18, 2024, 12:06 pm

"Pakistan is roaming with begging bowl, enemies tremble due to our 'dhaakad' govt": PM Modi

John DoeJ
Feb 27, 2024, 11:26 am

Lok Sabha polls: AAP announces four candidates from Delhi, one from Haryana

