Haryana Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over "Anti-Party Activities" Ahead of 2025 Elections

Chandigarh: The Congress in Haryana has expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in "anti-party activities" in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections. The seven leaders have been suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

According to an order, the expelled leaders include former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar).

Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from the Hisar assembly constituency, has also been expelled by the party. Additionally, Harvinder (Lovely) from Gurugram and Ram Kishan Sain (from Gurugram) have been expelled for six years with immediate effect.

Over a week ago, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), questioned the delay in result declaration, and demanded proper representation for the SC community.

"We have demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs like in Uttarakhand... In every state election, EVMs are being questioned and cases have been registered due to doubts on its authenticity, so ballot papers should be used as permitted under the law..,' he said.

Raising concerns over the delay in counting, he added, "Secondly, the counting of votes for all local body elections takes place on the day of the election itself, so why are the results of Haryana Municipal Corporation elections being kept after 10 days?.."

Earlier, Congress won the senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the Chandigarh Mayor elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Mayor post, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed disappointment with Congress, accusing the alliance party of indulging in "secret camaraderie" with the BJP.

The Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections are scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, with the results to be declared on March 12, 2025. (ANI)