Entitled dynast, immature leader...: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his remarks targeting EC

New Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala launched a scathing attack on LoP Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Election Commission and the electoral process of being flawed, emphasising that the Congress leader is unable to come to terms with the loss.

The BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi an "entitled dynast" and "immature leader" who can't accept defeat graciously.

"Rahul Gandhi is an entitled dynast and an immature leader who does not have any grace especially when he loses...Rahul Gandhi is accusing the election commission and the entire electoral process because he has lost the elections in Haryana and he can't come to terms with it," Poonawala said in a self-made video.

He further pointed out the hypocrisy of Gandhi's stance, noting that when the Congress wins in Jammu and Kashmir, the constitution is fine, but when they lose in Haryana, suddenly the constitution, EVMs, and Election Commission are all in danger.

"In J&K you win the elections, the constitution is fine. And when you lose the elections in Haryana, the constitution, EVM, Election commission, everything is in danger...He puts his family's interests above national interests...Both Hooda ji and Selja ji have accepted defeat gracefully...Is Rahul Gandhi overruling them?," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said, "A child who always blames the teacher or the question paper each time after failing the exams is never bound to learn, acknowledge or accept the reality."

"EVMs are safe, Democracy is Buzzing , Voters have spoken but Logic is definitely dead & buried in the "Durbar", he added.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the results of Haryana Assembly elections, "unexpected" and assured that complaints from various assembly constituencies would be brought to the Election Commission's attention.

The Congress leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling India's victory in the state a triumph of the Constitution and democratic self-respect.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress in Haryana could not capitalise on the 10 years of anti-incumbency of the BJP government. The BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, NC carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

—ANI