Haryana: Congress' Vinesh Phogat leads in Julana constituency with over 4000 vote margin

Haryana: Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat surged ahead with 45293 votes after completion of 12 rounds of counting of Assembly elections with Yogesh Kumar the BJP candidate trailing by a margin of 4142 votes, post noon on Tuesday.

The ruling BJP crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading on 48 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35 seats, as per latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from the Ladwa constituency as of noon, Saini led with 32,708 votes over Congress' Mewa Singh.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda was seen leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 56,875 votes over his nearest rival from BJP Manju.

Meanwhile, as the BJP edges towards a hat-trick in the Haryana assembly, the Congress has voiced concerns about discrepancies in the vote count data shown by the Election Commission.

"There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing fourth or fifth round data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking - are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so." Congress' Pawan Khera said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results

"Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing a slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidates are leading in 49 of the 90 constituencies in the state, while the main opponent Congress is leading in 35 of the seats. As per the EC data at 12.40 pm, counting is completed in most constituencies. Four Independents and one candidate each of the INLD and the BSP are also leading.

Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, if the trend continues, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the state.

—ANI