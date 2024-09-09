Vinesh Phogat
J·Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 am
Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
J·Sep 07, 2024, 07:46 am
Bhupinder Hooda sponsored Phogat's protest in Jantar Mantar: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta
J·Sep 07, 2024, 05:41 am
This proves Congress was behind the wrestlers' protest: WFI president Sanjay Singh on Bajrang, Vinesh joining party
J·Sep 06, 2024, 02:28 pm
"Anyone can join any party": BJP's Anil Vij on wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joining Congress
J·Sep 06, 2024, 10:44 am
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia formally join Congress
J·Sep 04, 2024, 07:07 am
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, likely to contest Haryana assembly polls
J·Aug 10, 2024, 07:09 am
Vinesh Phogat appeal against Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification
J·Aug 09, 2024, 10:42 am
Dr Annabelle Bennett to conduct hearing concerning Vinesh Phogat: CAS statement
J·Aug 08, 2024, 12:12 pm
"You embody true spirit of a warrior": Abhinav Bindra's special message for Vinesh Phogat following her announcement for retirement
J·Jan 03, 2024, 01:26 pm
After junior wrestlers' protest, ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals
J·Dec 27, 2023, 05:02 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Virender Arya Akhara in Jhajjar interacts with Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers
J·Aug 10, 2023, 03:21 pm
'Police Has Imposed 144 At Rajghat, Not Allowed To Do Press Conference': Vinesh Phogat
J·Jun 29, 2023, 03:12 pm
TOPS clears training stints of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia in Kyrgyzstan, Hungary
J·Jun 17, 2023, 12:03 pm
'Suno Draupadi...': Vinesh Phogat Shares Famous Poem, Seeks Justice For Wrestlers
J·Jun 05, 2023, 08:49 pm
Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on
J·May 19, 2023, 10:53 am
'Brij Bhushan Singh getting government's protection': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat
