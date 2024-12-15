Vinesh Phogat Urges Nationwide Support for Farmers' Protest Amid 'Emergency-like Situation

Haryana: Wrestler turned politician Vinesh Phogat on Sunday urged people from across the country to participate in the farmers' protest staged at the Khanauri border in Haryana.

The Congress leader joined the protests at the border today.

Speaking to ANI, Phogat said that there is an "emergency-like situation" in the country and urged for the Prime Minister's intervention in the matter.

"He (farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal) is risking his life for others. I urge the people of Punjab, Haryana and the whole country to participate in this protest. There is an emergency-like situation in the country. The government will have to find a solution to this and PM Modi gives very big speeches, yesterday also he gave a speech in Parliament, but now something has to be done apart from giving speeches. We all need to come forward to show that we are united," Phogat said.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the demands are still the same and pushed for dialogue between the central government and the farmers.

"The demands of the protest are the same. They (farmers) are protesting silently, but no one is listening to them. The government should call the farmers for talks and find a solution. We are trying to ensure that if those who were involved in the protest earlier (against the three agricultural laws) join this protest, the weight of the protest will increase," Charuni said.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav met with farmer leaders at the Khanauri border and urged them to accept medical assistance for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said "We enquired about the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. We gave him a message from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Punjab CM is worried about him. We have appealed to them to provide medical assistance to Jagjit Singh Dallewal and other farmer leaders... Jagjit Singh Dallewal's life is priceless..."

Dallewal

has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 as part of the protests against the Central government for minimum support prices for crops.

On December 13, the apex court asked the Union government and Punjab to ensure necessary medical aid is provided to farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked authorities to have a direct dialogue with Dallewal saying "his life is more precious than any agitation."

This comes amid the farmers reached their 308th day of protest.

The protest has witnessed participation from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The protest sites near Delhi's borders have become epicentres of resistance, with thousands of farmers camped in makeshift arrangements despite harsh weather conditions.

As the protest continues to gain momentum, the farmers are preparing for intensified demonstrations to pressure the government into addressing their demands. Farmers are asking for a charter of 12 demands, including MSP for crops to be met by the state and Union governments. (ANI)