"Many conspiracies being hatched to weaken India's democracy...Congress involved in this game": PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that many "national" and "international" conspiracies are being hatched for some time now to weaken India's democracy and alleged that Congress and its allies are involved in this game.

Addressing BJP workers at party headquarters here after party's victory in the Haryana assembly polls, he said that people of Haryana have given a "befitting reply" to "every such conspiracy".

"For some time now, many conspiracies have been hatched against India. Many conspiracies are being hatched to weaken India's democracy, its economy and social fabric. International conspiracies are being hatched. I am saying with responsibility....national party like Congress and their allies are involved in this game. Today Haryana has given a befitting reply to every such conspiracy. Every Indian will have to take a pledge that we will not let any such conspiracy succeed. India will not deviate from the path of development," he said.

He accused Congress of weakening the country by "spreading anarchy" and said that they are instigating different sections of society.

The Prime Minister said farmers of Haryana gave them a "befitting reply" to Congress.

"Congress wants to weaken the country by weakening the Indian society and spreading anarchy in India, that is why they are instigating different sections. They are constantly trying to ignite a fire. The country saw how attempts were made to instigate farmers, but the farmers of Haryana gave them a befitting reply that they are with the country, they are with the BJP. Many attempts were made to instigate Dalits and OBCs but this society also recognized this conspiracy and said that they are with the country, they are with the BJP," he said.

PM Modi said that the BJP has secured unprecedented victory in Haryana assembly polls as the party is poised to form its third successive government and that the people of the state have created history.

The Prime Minister said the party's victory in Haryana was an outcome of hard work of party workers.

"'Jaha doodh-dahi ka khana, waisa hai apna Haryana'. The people of Haryana have done wonders. Today is the sixth day of Navratri, the day of Maa Katyayani. Maa Katyayani is sitting on a lion with a lotus in her hand. She is blessing all of us. On such a holy day, lotus has bloomed in Haryana for the third time," PM Modi said.

The BJP won 48 seats in the Haryana assembly, getting an absolute majority in the 90-member House. Congress has won 37 seats, an improvement over its tally in 2019 polls. BJP will form its third successive government in the state.

National Confernce-Congress alliance won absolute majority in the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)