Rahul Gandhi renews ‘vote theft’ charge, vows to make more revelations

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his allegation of large-scale “vote theft” in the Haryana Assembly elections, asserting that he would continue to present evidence to show how the BJP “stole mandates” across states.

Speaking to IANS, Gandhi said the Election Commission and the BJP had “failed to respond” to the serious charges he had presented at a press conference recently.

“I demonstrated in my presentation that the Haryana elections were not elections in the true sense. There was wholesale theft of votes,” he said, adding, “Please note -- there has been no response to my allegations of fake votes, fake voter photographs and impersonation. The BJP is defending the Election Commission, but none of my claims have been denied.”

“The media is picking small aspects -- like how a woman’s identity was matched with the photograph of a Brazilian woman who supposedly voted. There was no photograph of the real voter. What is the reality? The reality is that Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and the Election Commission are attacking the Constitution,” he told IANS.

The Constitution guarantees “one person, one vote”, Gandhi stressed, “but the examples from Haryana show that this principle was violated. One woman was shown voting multiple times. Even a Brazilian woman’s identity was used to cast a vote.”

Gandhi alleged that similar malpractices are being attempted in Bihar. “They did the same thing in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Gujarat, it has become a normal practice,” he claimed.

The Congress leader said he would place more evidence before the public in the coming days.

“The process is ongoing. Narendra Modi became PM through vote theft -- and soon there will be no doubt in people’s minds,” Gandhi said, adding, “I have volumes of material. I will continue to reveal the evidence. We will clearly show India’s Gen Z and youth how the BJP steals elections. There will be no doubts left.”

