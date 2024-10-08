People of Haryana have created history, Lotus has bloomed for third time: PM Modi hails BJP victory in assembly polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that BJP has secured unprecedented victory in Haryana assembly polls as the party is poised to form its third successive government and that people of state have created history.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters here after the results of assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said the party's victory in Haryana was an outcome of hard work of party workers.

He said elections were conducted peacefully after decades in Jammu and Kashmir and this is a victory for the constitution and democracy of India.

"'Jaha doodh-dahi ka khana, waisa hai apna Haryana'. The people of Haryana have done wonders. Today is the sixth day of Navratri, the day of Maa Katyayani. Maa Katyayani is sitting on a lion with a lotus in her hand. She is blessing all of us. On such a holy day, lotus has bloomed in Haryana for the third time," PM Modi said.

He said BJP has secured the highest vote percentage in Jammu and Kashmir polls.

"Peaceful elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, votes were counted and results were declared and this is the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. The people of Jammu and Kashmir gave the mandate to the NC alliance, I congratulate them too. If we look at the vote share percentage, BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over the party's victory.

"The victory in Haryana is outcome of immense hardwork of party workers. This is victory of Naddaji and Haryana team, the victory is also that of our humble Chief Minister.... Today in Haryana, the guarantee of development has won over the attempts at lies. The people of Haryana have created new history," he added.

The BJP won 48 seats in Haryana assembly, getting absolute majority in the 90-member House. The party is poised to form its third successive government in the state.

The Prime Minister said no party has formed government in the state thrice successivley.

—ANI