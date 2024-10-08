Assembly Polls
People of Haryana have created history, Lotus has bloomed for third time: PM Modi hails BJP victory in assembly polls
Union Cabinet approves One Nation, One Election proposal
Aug 26, 2024, 10:52 AM
BJP declares 16 candidates for J-K polls
Feb 15, 2024, 11:32 AM
3.40 lakh Central forces to be deployed for upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls
Dec 17, 2023, 03:24 PM
By Elevating Second-Rung Leaders To Key Offices, BJP Gets Future-Ready
Nov 30, 2023, 07:04 AM
Telangana Assembly elections: Voter turnout recorded over 20 pc
Nov 25, 2023, 04:57 AM
Rajasthan logs 9.77 pc voter turnout till 9.30 am, says EC
Sep 27, 2023, 09:23 AM
Replicating its MP strategy, BJP in Rajasthan to ask new faces to contest Assembly polls
Sep 27, 2023, 08:31 AM
Rajasthan Assembly polls: Nadda, Amit Shah to arrive in Jaipur today
Sep 13, 2023, 07:51 AM
Congress holds Screening Committee meeting for 2nd straight day in Delhi for poll-bound MP
Sep 03, 2023, 06:18 PM
Rahul parochial in opposing one nation, one election, should not stand in way of reforms: BJP
Aug 17, 2023, 10:05 AM
Assembly Polls: BJP CEC Identifies 125 'Vulnerable Seats' in MP, 22 in Chhattisgarh
Jul 04, 2023, 04:17 PM
Bandi Sanjay Steps Down As Telangana BJP Chief Ahead Of Assembly Polls
May 08, 2023, 04:47 PM
Mayawati Urges People To Oust KCR Govt From Telangana, Announces BSP's CM Candidate For Assembly Polls
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Communist Rule Pushed Tripura To Brink Of Destruction: PM Modi
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Shankersinh Vaghela launches party, will contest assembly polls