Atishi Calls Delhi Assembly Polls "Dharam Yuddh," Appeals for AAP Vote

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi on Wednesday urged the voters to cast their ballot in the assembly polls that are underway in the national capital.

In a post on X, Atishi asserted that the Delhi election is not just an election, but a "Dharam Yuddh".

"Today's election in Delhi is not just an election, it is a Dharam Yuddh (religious war). This is a battle between good and evil. It's a battle between work and hooliganism. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to cast their vote. Vote for work, vote for goodness. Truth will prevail," she said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers.

"Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button; it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family. Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours," Kejriwal said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)