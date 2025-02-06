Priyanka Chaturvedi Cautions Against Exit Polls, Urges Patience for Delhi Results

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday expressed scepticism about exit polls, citing their history of inaccuracy in recent elections. She advised against premature celebrations based on exit poll predictions, instead urging people to wait for the actual results.

She further expressed confidence in the AAP's performance in Delhi, saying that the people will continue to support Arvind Kejriwal and his party based on their work.

"...Exit polls are known to going wrong. We have seen them in the recent elections... For any Indian to believe in the exit polls would be a preemptory celebration for something which could be different from reality. Let's wait for the results. Having seen Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's work, the people of Delhi will continue to impose their faith in them and vote for them...," he said.

Her comments come as various exit polls have predicted differing outcomes for the Delhi elections. Most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) falling behind, and that the Congress is likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

Exit poll predictions varied on the margin of BJP's victory. One poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while two polls forecast an AAP victory. The exit polls were released after the conclusion of voting on Wednesday.

Delhi on Wednesday, recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent in the high-stakes assembly elections on Wednesday, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The polls, which saw intense competition, concluded with active participation of voters across all 70 constituencies.

As per the ECI data, among the eleven districts, North East recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.25 per cent, while South East had the lowest at 56.16 per cent.

Other districts' turnout percentages were -- Central district (59.09 per cent), East district (62. 37 per cent), New Delhi district (57.13 per cent), North district (59.55 per cent), North West district (60.07 per cent), Shahdara district (63. 94 per cent), South district (58.16 per cent) South-West district (61. 07 per cent) and West district (60. 76 per cent).

The Election Commission is set to declare the final results on February 8. (ANI)