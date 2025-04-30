Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Jamshedpur FC faceoff Mumbai City FC in second semi final

New Delhi: The second semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, with equally high stakes, will see Mumbai City FC go toe-to-toe with Jamshedpur FC in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, as per a release from the ISL website.

Historical context adds to the drama, as Jamshedpur FC have enjoyed recent success against Mumbai City FC, coming off two consecutive victories in their previous Indian Super League (ISL) encounters. This presents a psychological advantage for Khalid Jamil's side heading into this crucial clash.

Khalid Jamil, the Jamshedpur FC manager, emphasized the importance of their semi-final match against a strong opponent, stressing the need for hard work to achieve a positive outcome.

"We're playing the semi-final. It is an important game. We are playing against a good team and must work hard to get a positive result," Khalid Jamil said.

Mumbai City FC, however, come in with their own strengths and are led by their captain Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has been in fine form in the Cup competition, having scored in each of the two games so far.

The Islanders will give their everything to salvage something from their season and aim for the Kalinga Super Cup--a trophy still missing from their cabinet. But standing in their way are Jamil and Jamshedpur FC, a side that has troubled them in recent seasons.

Petr Kratky, the Mumbai FC manager, expressed the team's ambition to win the semi-final and secure the trophy for the club and fans, he also highlighted their high expectations and competitive spirit.

"Our expectations are always the highest; we want to win every game, we want to finish as high as we can, so we are here to win and bring the trophy for the club and the fans," Petr Kratky said ahead of their semi-final clash.(ANI)