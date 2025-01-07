Who Amid Them Will Finally Succeed In Winning "Prestigious" New Delhi Assembly Seat In The Ensuing Delhi Assembly Elections For total 70 MLA seats? Those vying for winning New Delhi are: Parvesh Verma (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Sandeep Dikshit (Indian National Congress).

All three of them are fully formidable in their own individual rights, are well-known faces in New Delhi, matter-of-factly admit political workers owing allegiance to them.

According to them, all of the three now are equally poised with each other in terms of popularity and as of now, it is indeed difficult to state who amid them will finally notch the winner.

Rough surveys at "normal" level suggest, a surprise is in store for the Delhiites as they will be amazed to see winners finally as they now do not even think them to be winners.

Surprise is in store in Delhi assembly polls results that time will say.

Who Amid them?

—Soumitra Bose