IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals rope in Mustafizur as Fraser-McGurk’s replacement for remainder of season

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The 29-year-old Mustafizur, a seasoned campaigner with 106 T20 Internationals to his name, marks a familiar return to the Delhi franchise.

Rahman, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62 and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals.

While the loss of Jake Fraser-McGurk — one of the most explosive openers of last season — is a significant blow, Mustafizur’s inclusion is a strategic pivot that strengthens Delhi’s bowling depth. Fraser-McGurk, who lit up IPL 2024 with a flurry of blazing half-centuries and a record-setting 15-ball fifty earlier in the season, had quickly become a fan favourite.

However, his early departure due to personal reasons has opened the door for Delhi to reinforce their attack instead.

“Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed Mustafizur Rahman as Jake Fraser-McGurk has opted to leave from the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to personal reasons,” the IPL statement reads.

Mustafizur’s best season for Delhi came in 2022, when he claimed eight wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.62. Though limited to just two games in 2023, his experience in bowling across phases — including the powerplay and death overs — remains invaluable.

Across his IPL career, the Bangladesh pacer has featured in 57 matches, picking up as many 61 wickets at an economy of 8.14.

He has previously represented franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals, and now rejoins Delhi at a time when their campaign teeters on the edge of a playoff push.

Internationally, Mustafizur is among Bangladesh’s most successful T20 bowlers, with 132 wickets. His global T20 tally stands at 351 wickets from 281 matches.

--IANS

hs/