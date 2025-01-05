logo

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025

The Hawk
Jan 05, 2025, 10:37 AM

PM Modi Urges Delhi to Choose BJP for Development, Calls AAP Govt a "Tragedy"

The Hawk
Jan 04, 2025, 07:06 AM

Punjab Congress Protests in Delhi Against Kejriwal's AAP Over Unfulfilled Promises

The Hawk
Jan 02, 2025, 09:51 AM

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Criticizes AAP as 'Jhooth Aur Loot' Sarkar Amid Delhi Assembly Polls

The Hawk
Dec 30, 2024, 07:13 AM

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: Kejriwal Launches 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' with ₹18,000 Honorarium

The Hawk
Dec 29, 2024, 08:36 AM

BJP Opposes Delhi Government Schemes, Alleges AAP MP Sanjay Singh Amid Rising Tensions

The Hawk
Dec 29, 2024, 08:23 AM

Kejriwal Flags Alleged Voter Roll Manipulation in New Delhi Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Hawk
Dec 21, 2024, 12:21 PM

Delhi LG Saxena Criticizes AAP Govt Over Lack of Basic Amenities in Rangpuri Pahari

The Hawk
Dec 21, 2024, 06:32 AM

Delhi LG Approves ED Prosecution of Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case