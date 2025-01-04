Punjab Congress Protests in Delhi Against Kejriwal's AAP Over Unfulfilled Promises

New delhi: The Congress unit of Punjab on Saturday staged a protest against the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi. The protests were led by Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Raja Waring.

The Delhi Assembly polls are expected to be held in February 2025.

"You have not given Rs 2100 to women so far. We (women in Punjab) were not given Rs 1000 for three years as promised. There are 92 seats and no restrictions are being imposed from the Governor, unlike in Delhi. " he said, taking a swipe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

"Here, you (Arvind Kejriwal) are complaining that LG is coming in the way of every work. There is no such similar situation in Punjab, a full-fledged state," he said.

Further lashing out at Kejriwal, Waring said, "You made many promises, which could not have been fulfilled. Among them are providing a Rs 2500 pension, a drug-free (Punjab)"

Earlier, Delhi police detained women who were protesting outside the residence of Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.

"We have come from Amritsar to put forward our matters. Do not cheat the women of Delhi as you did with the women of Punjab, " a woman told reporters while being detained. "Do not make a promise of Rs 2100 to the women of Delhi"

A group of women from Punjab staged a protest on Saturday. The protestors accused the AAP-led Punjab government of backtracking on the promise of providing Rs 1000 to every woman.

One of the protesting women told ANI, "We have come from Punjab's Gurdaspur. People there are poor, they (Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) promised to give Rs 1000 to every woman. They formed the govt by lying..."

On December 22, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, AAP aims to provide women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

The assembly elections in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)