Stoic Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dodalahelli Kempegowda Shivakumar's Assurance Of Cash-Every-Month of Rs 2,500 Bonanza For Women When They Unequivocally Vote For The Congress Party In The Ensuing Delhi Assembly Elections Is Strongly, Widely Seen / Viewed / Commented / Inferred As A Perfect Example of Vini, Vidi, Vici Fully Personified Per Se. Well known to be a perfect election-manager, Shivakumar for the first time has stepped in to Delhi to "whole heartedly lend his congenital skill to impress the Delhi electorates' women of all hues in the Congress' favour without fail". Shivakumar's declarations have ensured, many of the women voters have instantly switched to the Congress being lured with its monthly largesse of Rs 2,500 with no question of any kind asked, come what may. Its real boost for us, boastfully say they. Shivakumar does a vini, vidi, vici, voluntarily say in unison, many. Back in his home state Karnataka, he is being frequently castigates on a repertoire of controversial issues by his "internationally known" bete noire H D KumarSwamy, Union Minister + former Karnataka Chief Minister + S/o former Prime Minister, now MP, H D Devendra Gowda.Predictably, no slur as of now on Shivakumar. He goes on unabated perfectly donning the role of the patriarch of the Congress in Delhi. As of now, frequent reports creeping in faintly suggest, his pro-Congress "dynamos" are yet to make any serious dent on the Delhi voters in favour of the Congress. But, knowledgable insiders sources suggest, as the election date arrives nearer, Shivakumar's series of "promised largesse" may bring in large benefits to the party, who knows. Shivakumar's cash-every-month-bonanza-for-Delhi-women among other promised largesse may swing the Delhi voters towards the Congress...