Atishi Holds Enthusiastic Roadshow with Manish Sisodia Before Filing Nomination for Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi on Monday held a roadshow ahead of filing her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls.

Another AAP candidate and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present with Atishi.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi asserted that the reason behind the enthusiasm seen today is the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal.

"I have started my nomination rally. Today people from every corner of Kalkaji have come to support me because they know that if any work has been done, it has been done by the Aam Aadmi Party. The reason behind the enthusiasm seen today is the work done by Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal... This is the politics of work. On the other side is the politics of BJP which only abuses and Aam Aadmi Party asks for votes on the basis of work," she said.

Atishi is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also extended his wishes to Delhi CM ahead of her nomination.

"I am very happy as she is like my younger sister. Last time too, I took part in her nomination. The last 5 years were filled with challenges and struggles. I extend my wishes to her that for the next five years to be filled with success," he said.

He also highlighted that education is a big issue in the hearts of the people of Delhi today.

"During campaigning, we meet people who tell us that their children are studying in government schools...We have worked sincerely for the people of Delhi...We have asked them to fund us to contest elections. I am happy to tell you that I have received the Rs 40 lakhs. I needed to contest elections from the Jangpura seat. This amount has been donated by around 350 people from across the nation and Delhi. People should donate funds to Atishi also," Sisodia said.

Sisodia is contesting in the Delhi Polls from the Jangpura seat against BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhan Suri.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)