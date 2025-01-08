Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticizes AAP's Standoff as 'Anarchic' Amid 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described the standoff of the AAP leaders with the police personnel deployed outside the Delhi CM's bungalow as a "clear display of anarchy".

The AAP leaders including Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh had marched to the Delhi CM's residence earlier today to refute the claims of 'Sheesh Mahal' made by the BJP.

"... The reality of the monument of corruption is coming before the people... The sequence of events unfolding today and the characteristics being showcased by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, no matter what they do, they will not be able to save Arvind Kejriwal's museum of corruption, the 'sheesh mahal'... Whatever they have done today, is a clear display of anarchy," Trivedi told reporters here.

The BJP leader further said, "Today, whatever the AAP has done is a glaring example of their irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour."

Labelling the CM's bungalow as 'Sheesh Mahal', the BJP had claimed that the Chief Minister's residence had swimming pools and a golden commode.

As this happened, Bharadwaj and Singh sat on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the police. They also got into heated arguments with the police personnel deployed outside the bungalow.

While the stand-off was on, the BJP's Delhi unit posted a video claiming that it was the residence of the Delhi CM.

"The dirty secrets of corrupt and useless Kejriwal's glass palace are now in front of the public. The people of Delhi have recognized this great fraud. The public has understood that this impostor who came as a common man is just a playboy who enjoys the pleasures of power," the Delhi BJP said on X.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)