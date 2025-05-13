Syria welcomes US president's remarks on potential sanctions relief

Damascus, May 13 (IANS) Syria's foreign authorities welcomed remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on Damascus, calling the remarks an encouraging step toward alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.

The foreign authorities said in a statement that these sanctions, originally applied to the former government, still "directly impact the Syrian people and hinder efforts to facilitate the country's post-war recovery and reconstruction."

The statement added that "the Syrian people aspire to a full lifting of these sanctions, as part of broader measures to support peace and prosperity in both Syria and the region and to pave the way for constructive international cooperation that promotes stability and development."

Trump said on Monday that he may ease US sanctions on Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We may take them off of Syria, because we want to give them (Syria) a fresh start," Trump told reporters. His remarks followed a query from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about US sanctions on Syria.

Trump's words come at a time when the new leadership in Syria is exerting effort to rally international support as the country is facing extreme challenges after over a decade of conflict and economic hardship.

Earlier in April, 2025, Syria welcomed Britain's decision to lift sanctions on 12 Syrian entities operating in key sectors.

In a statement issued by Syria's foreign affairs authorities, the Syrian government described Britain's move as part of broader efforts to amend its sanctions regime on Syria and viewed it as a positive signal for Syria's reconstruction and recovery.

"This step is considered as a constructive move toward normalising international relations and supporting the urgent needs of the Syrian people following a devastating 14-year war," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

