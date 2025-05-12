India-made defence systems now a formidable force in 21st-century warfare: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the effectiveness of ‘Made in India’ defence equipment was decisively proven during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, in which terrorist hubs were wiped out with precision strikes and heavy damage was also caused to airbases deep inside enemy territory.

“The world is now witnessing the arrival of ‘Made in India’ defence system as a formidable force in 21st-century warfare, PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

PM Modi highlighted that India’s precise and forceful strikes had left Pakistan in deep frustration, pushing it into desperation.

In its agitation, Pakistan resorted to a reckless act instead of joining the global fight against terrorism—it launched attacks on Indian schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples, and civilian homes, also targeting military bases, he added.

He highlighted how this aggression exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, as its drones and missiles crumbled like straw before India’s advanced air defence systems, which neutralised them in the sky.

He remarked that while Pakistan had prepared to strike India’s borders, India delivered a decisive blow to Pakistan’s core. Indian drones and missiles executed highly accurate strikes, severely damaging Pakistani airbases that it had long boasted about. Within the first three days of India’s response, Pakistan suffered destruction far beyond its expectations.

Following India’s aggressive countermeasures, Pakistan began seeking ways to de-escalate, appealing to the global community for relief from rising tensions, the Prime Minister added.

Asserting that India has consistently defeated Pakistan on the battlefield, and Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension to the nation's military prowess, the Prime Minister highlighted India's remarkable capability in both desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in ‘New Age Warfare’.

The Prime Minister was referring to the India-made Brahmos missiles that were used to destroy airbases and air defence systems in the heart of Pakistan. In a major milestone for India's defence sector, Kamikaze drones co-developed by Adani Group’s Alpha Design Technologies and Israel’s Elbit Systems were also successfully deployed in Operation Sindoor.

Built in Bengaluru under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the SkyStriker drones deliver precision strikes with up to two hours of loitering capability. This marks a leap forward in India’s self-reliance in advanced defence technology.

--IANS

sps/dan