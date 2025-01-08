BJP's CR Kesavan Calls February 5 'Day of Deliverance,' Slams AAP Leadership Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan called February 5, the day polling would be held in National Capital as the "day of deliverance".

The BJP leader also called Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party national convenor, a "corrupt conman"

"... February 5 is a day of deliverance. 1.5 crore people of Delhi have been eagerly waiting for it to vote out the corrupt conman Arvind Kejriwal and bless the BJP. The countdown has begun...," he told ANI

The BJP leader also referred to the death of three UPSC aspirants due to drowning in Delhi in 2024.

"It is because of the malicious misrule of AAP that coaching centre students died. Innocent people lost their lives due to electric shocks in Delhi during monsoons...," he said, taking a swipe at AAP.

"The last ten years the AAP government has betrayed the people on all fronts, " alleged Kesavan.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "I welcome the announcement by EC that elections will be held in Delhi on February 5. Finally, Delhi will get rid of the 'AAP-da'. I am sure BJP will win big in Delhi..."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning for the assembly polls.

A day earlier, BJP candidates targeted Arvind Kejriwal who had been jailed for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case and expressed confidence that the double-engine government is going to form the next government in Delhi.

BJP has gone out all guns blazing and accused the AAP leaders of corruption and alleged misgovernance.

The AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public boosting its "performance" in the education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)