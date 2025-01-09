Delhi CM Atishi Inaugurates Kalkaji Election Office, Highlights Five Years of Public Support

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated the party's election office in Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha and expressed gratitude to the people for the immense support she has received from the constituency over the past five years.

Speaking to the media, she emphasized her hope for continued blessings from the people of Kalkaji.

"Today, we inaugurated our election office in Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha. In the last five years, the people of Kalkaji have blessed me immensely. Today with this inauguration, I hope that people of the constituency continue to shower their love and blessings on me... We organised havan and pooja and inaugurated this office with the blessings of god. AAP has always been blessed by God," CM Atishi said.

Atishi is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba on the Kalkaji Assembly seat.

Earlier today, the Delhi CM targeted the BJP, alleging that it doesn't have any agenda other than hurl abuses at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

She said that the BJP doesn't have a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"This 'galli-galoch' party doesn't have any agenda, narrative or CM face for Delhi. They have only one work: to hurl abuses at Arvind Kejriwal. I think it will be very easy for the people of Delhi to make a decision," Atishi told reporters after inaugurating the AAP election office in the Govindpuri.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)